Dexter, MO schools superintendent let go

The Dexter, Missouri school superintendent has been let go.

According to the Dexter School District, a special board meeting was held on Monday morning, January 9.

In a closed session, they board made a motion to approve a tentative separation agreement between the school district and Mitchell Wood, which would end his superintendency with the district.

The school district said the agreement is tentative because federal law requires a 21-day waiting period before it becomes final.

Wood was placed on administrative leave in October 2016. The school district and Superintendent Mitch Wood have entered into an agreement that Wood will retire from the district on June 30, 2017.

According to the Scott County sheriff, Wood was pulled over on Sunday, October 23 due to a broken taillight. Police then took him into custody due to an outstanding speeding ticket in Dexter.

According to Dexter police, the ticket has now been paid.

Amy James was named acting superintendent.

