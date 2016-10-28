Missouri state volleyball tournament bringing revenue to Cape Girardeau

The top high school volleyball teams in Missouri are playing this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

The area is hosting 16 teams across the state which is reeling in revenue for the area.

The Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau said hotels are booked and the local economy could see a big boost the weekend of Sept. 28, 2016.

"We're talking tax on every dime they spend, there's tax, that's our infrastructure, that's our streets, that's our schools, that's our bridges, that's everything that we have," Brenda Newbern, Executive Director, said.

It's Cape Girardeau's sixth year hosting the Missouri State Volleyball Tournament.

"We've eaten a lot a lot, we've eaten at how many restaurants now? Two or three, a lot of eating, bonding, driving," volleyball player Hannah Hendrickson, at Logan-Rogersville High School, said.

Newbern said it's a big deal for local businesses.

"Its going to be impacted - that's our small businesses, when they walk in and just buy items that wouldn't normally be bought," she said.

For some volleyball players it's their first time to Cape Girardeau.

"I used to do competitive cheer and I've been here once and that's it," one player from Logan-Rogersville High School said.

Newbern said she expects and estimate of almost $78,000 in revenue on average.

"For us I look at it in room nights," Newbern said. "It's is actually going to be 374 room nights for teams only - that's not the followers, fans, parents."

Felicia Morris is a local hotel manager, who said that an event like this needs a lot of rooms and the high schoolers don't travel alone.

"We're pretty much to capacity at all three of our locations," Felicia Morris, Sales Manager, at Midamerica Hotels said.

For coach Tammy Miller, after all the competitions and fun, they're just thankful to get the experience.

"It's fun, and it's a challenge," she said. "And it's exciting, and it's a lot of kids, it's hard to do, I mean it's extremely hard to do this, and I hope the kids enjoy it and I hope they have fun. And like I said, it's so hard to get here, and we're just blessed to be here."

This tournament is the biggest in the state, with games starting early Friday.

