Vandals destroying campaign signs in Cape Girardeau, MO

Campaign signs are everywhere and in this extremely heated election year some seem to be taking the brunt of voters' anger.

"Um, I think it's pretty childish." Victoria Rowland said.

Though Rowland has a Trump-Pence sign in her yard, she is still not sure exactly who she's voting for.

Over the last week, Rowland said someone has been vandalizing campaign signs in her neighborhood.

"We came home Monday and it had been smashed to the ground, vandalized," she said. "So my children put it back together, made it right, came home the next day - same thing. Wednesday, same thing again."

After seeing her neighbor's signs constantly being vandalized, Rowland decided to put up signs of her own to see if the people involved would do the same thing to her.

To her surprise, they did.

"They actually came all the way to our house, vandalized them and then yesterday put them in our trash can that was outside by the street and kicked it over into the sidewalk," she said.

And whoever trashed the Rowland's sign did commit a crime.

According to Cape Girardeau police, sign vandals can face misdemeanor trespassing charges, if the homeowner reports it.

"We don't have any regulations on the number of signs or the size of signs," Anna Kangas said.

Kangas is the Code Enforcement manager and said there are rules when it comes to posting them.

"We do ask that they not be in the public right of way and the main reason for that is whenever someone is in their vehicle, that they're able to see past that sign so its not blocking traffic views," she said. "We don't have any regulations on when those signs have to be taken down after the election."

So regardless of who you support on election day, Rowland hopes whoever's damaging these signs stops and understands the importance of respecting other people's views.

"It doesn't matter who you're voting for Hillary, Trump, anybody you should have the right to put that person sign in your yard if you would like," Rowland said.

Rowland also said she isn't sure exactly who is doing it, but she plans to try new ways to catch them.

