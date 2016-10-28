Jackson man escapes serious injuries in crash

A Jackson man was lucky and escaped a crash without getting seriously hurt.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jesse Myers ran off Route W about a mile north of Cape late Thursday night. The vehicle overturned, but Myers went to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Nobody else was inside the vehicle.

An online crash report says Myers was wearing a seat belt.

