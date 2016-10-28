Mystery Night, Pumpkin Carnival held at Charleston, MO schools

At the Pumpkin Carnival, families got to play mini-golf, which was a new addition this year. (Photo: B.J. Babb)

At the Pumpkin Carnival, students got to build gross pizzas at the Monster Pizza game. (Photos: B.J. Babb)

At the Pumpkin Carnival, Hearnes Elementary held its first ever Pumpkin Carnival. (Photo: B.J. Babb)

In the last week of October, Charleston R-1 Schools held two Title 1 Parent Involvement events for families of elementary and middle school students.

The third-annual "CMS Mystery Night" was held on Tuesday, October 25 at Charleston Middle School for grades 6-8.

Nearly 200 participants, including 88 CMS students, helped solve "The Case of the Poison Pen."

The event was hosted by Ms. Stephanie Grimes, CMS teacher. Families searched the school high and low, playing games to unlock clues to determine who committed a fictional crime at CMS.

As the story unfolded, guests learned that The English Teacher, played by CMS teacher Mrs. Megan Williams, received a letter predicting she would get the flu before 7th Hour, which she did. Taking cues from the classic board game "Clue," suspects were deemed innocent using the process of elimination and critical thinking.

Suspects included The Principal, The Bus Driver, and school mascot Billy Blue, each having a motive and connection with the crime scene.

Five game areas included Mini-Golf Trivia, Library Lookup, Wheel of Random, and the classic Dark Gym, where students had to find two hidden codes before being allowed to enter.

During final ceremony, it was revealed that "The History Teacher," played by CMS social studies teacher Mrs. Alyssa Opels, was guilty of poisoning her unsuspecting co-worker.

Top winners at CMS Mystery Night were Seth Peters (1st), Christa and Ryan Harper (2nd), Rebecca Smith (3rd), and Erin, Emily and Sara Campbell (Honorable Mention), each receiving prizes donated by Citizens Bank of Charleston, MO.

"Hearnes Pumpkin Carnival Reading Night" was held on Thursday, October 27 at Hearnes Elementary School for grades Pre-K to 5th.

More than 250 people attended, making this one of the most well-attended events the school has held.

Games and activities were held throughout the school, with many games mixing the subject of reading with the fun of a school carnival.

In the Blue Gym, students played games like "Witch's Brew," "Monster Pizza," and "Bucket Toss."

Students made a Blue Jay pennant banner at a coloring station.

In Pod E, families played a round of Mini-Golf, and in Pod D, the Hearnes PTO held a Fall fundraiser.

The Grey Gym was host to face painting, board games, and a throwing game called "Save the Ocean."

The highlight of the event was the food area, held behind the school.

In what turned out to be a beautiful autumn evening, participants enjoyed s'mores at a special campfire station, pizza and hot chocolate under the carport, and a campfire story read by a police officer.

Both Mystery Night and Pumpkin Carnival served as each schools' reading nights. The schools would like give a special thanks the following individuals and groups: Citizens' Bank, Josh Thompson, Lana Collier, Officer Brenda Bickford, Brian Bickford, Sheila Babb, Kathy Rolwing, Hearnes PTO, Stephanie Grimes, Megan Williams, Alyssa Opels, Heidi Jones, Kathy Browning and her CHS student volunteers, Mississippi County Savings and Loan, OPAA! Food Service, Pizza Hut of Charleston, and Summer Babb.

