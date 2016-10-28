Golden Age Games held in Cape Girardeau

From seniors in high school to seniors in life, nursing facility residents competed in the Golden Age Games on Friday, October 28 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The competition included events like cow milking, hog calling, wheelchair races and a dance contest.

Organizers say the Golden Age Games are meant to get long-term care facility residents out to socialize and have fun.

"It's a fabulous day. It's for fun and fellowship and we're just having a great time with our seniors today," Gay Hartness, with Heartland Care Center, said. "Right now they're playing games, all kinds of games, like the balloon pop, the ghost toss game, the match game, the pumpkin head game, the pony races."

All participants went home with a ribbon and the winners were awarded medals to show off to their family and friends.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.