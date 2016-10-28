City officials: Wyatt, MO without water after leak drains water tower

The city of Wyatt, Mo. is currently without water after a leak drained their water tower.

City officials say subcontractors with SEMO Electric hit a water line while putting up electrical poles, causing the city water tower and supply tank to drain in around 45 minutes.

City officials are working on resolving the situation, saying part of the town should have water at some point Friday night. Workers say the water pressure should take at least a few hours to build back up.

Officials also say that the water will not be able to be tested for safety until Monday, with results coming back as early as Wednesday. As such, the city recommends all water be boiled before use.

The Mississippi County Emergency Management Service is handing out bottled water at the Wyatt City Hall from 9 - 11 p.m. They are set to resume at around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.