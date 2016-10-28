Williamson Co. authorities need your help to find suspects in st - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. authorities need your help to find suspects in storage thefts

Written by Emily Moore, Producer
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Williamson County Sheriff need your help to catch a few burglary suspects.

They tell us a car pulled up to the Stop-N-Stor storage units in Colp, Il. on Oct. 25 around 12:20 a.m.

Video released by the Sheriff's office shows a person walking away from the storage units and getting into a two-door passenger car.

That car appears to have a mismatched front passenger-side fender.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the people inside it, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6541 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

