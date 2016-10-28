Police: 2 arrested after large amount of heroin, meth found during traffic stop

Two women were arrested on Sunday, October 9 after police say a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop.

Terry L. Stone, 48, of Clarkson, Ky., was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) - second or greater offense, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), importing heroin and first degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Nancy J. Stamper, 39, of Lexington, Ky., was charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) - second or greater offense, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

According to Paducah police, an officer responded to the area of Interstate 24 and Exit 4 in reference to a citizen complaint.

Once there, he spotted a car being driven in a reckless manner and pulled it over.

Police say he found the driver and passenger under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Stone and Stamper were arrested and the car was searched.

Officers allegedly found about 2 pounds, 2.5 ounces of heroin in the car with a street value of $100,000 and about 3 pounds, 4 ounces of meth with a street value of $170,000.

The two women were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

They were later released on bond.

Police say they believe the women were en route to eastern Kentucky when they were stopped and arrested on I-24.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.