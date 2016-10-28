Murray State University Homecoming celebration plans

Here is a list of Homecoming Events for Murray State Racer Football.?

Friday

Swingin’ Memories Homecoming Dance – 7:30-10:30 p.m. The walls of Lovett Auditorium will resonate with sounds of the big band era during the second annual Swingin’ Memories Homecoming Dance featuring the award-winning Murray State University Jazz Orchestra. The stage will be set up for dancing as it would have been during the days of the swing bands with the band at one end, an open dance floor and a ring of tables and chairs around the perimeter.

Directed by Dr. Todd E. Hill, the Murray State University Jazz Orchestra will feature swing tunes from the 1930s and 40s as well as some later hits up through the 1960s. The Murray State University Jazz Band will perform a set as well, providing continuous music from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

For those not terribly familiar with social dancing, Ashley and Pam Thurman of Paducah will lead a class for basic steps at 7:30 p.m. on the stage.

Saturday

Homecoming Parade – 9:30-11 a.m. Handcrafted floats will line up around the Murray square and organizations will parade along Main Street to Murray State’s campus, greeting and passing out candy and party favors to attendees. Special participants of interest include Racer One, marching bands (including Racer Band), as well as Murray State graduates, former University president Dr. Tim Miller and wife, Patsy Miller, who will serve as parade grand marshals.

For those unable to attend Saturday’s parade, a live stream will be available at murraystate.edu/streaming.

For those attending the parade, please be aware of traffic delays on 94 (Main Street) from Industrial Road to 4th Street beginning at 7 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., 94 from Industrial Road to 16th Street will be closed.

Tent City – 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. A Murray State homecoming tradition since 1989 outside Roy Stewart Stadium, close to 40 organizations will have tents, representing various academic, service and student organizations and clubs, in addition to the Murray State Alumni Association. The alumni tent will offer free chili, Halloween candy for the kids and a photo booth featuring several celebrity appearances, including former Murray State Head Football Coach and retired Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Frank Beamer, Murray State Head Basketball Coach Matt McMahon, Murray State University President Dr. Bob Davies and Dunker, among others.

Homecoming Court – 2:45 p.m. One of the many highlights of Homecoming weekend is the announcement of the homecoming court. The coronation of Homecoming King and Queen will take place Saturday afternoon before the football game kicks off at 3 p.m.

Football Game - 3 p.m. Murray State, fresh off a road win at Eastern Illinois last weekend, takes on Tennessee State at 3 p.m.

