Redhawks football team host Austin Peay

Southeast Missouri State will host Austin Peay in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, October 29.

With a win, the Redhawks football team can improve to 3-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

SEMO is coming off a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Tennessee Tech.

Southeast will wear special pink up jerseys for the game in honor of breast cancer.

The Redhawks defeated Austin Peay in Clarksville last year 44-15.

