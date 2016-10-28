Redhawks football team host Austin Peay

Southeast Missouri State will host Austin Peay in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, October 29.
With a win, the Redhawks football team can improve to 3-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
SEMO is coming off a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Tennessee Tech.
Southeast will wear special pink up jerseys for the game in honor of breast cancer.
The Redhawks defeated Austin Peay in Clarksville last year 44-15.
