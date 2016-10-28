Paducah Police team up with ministry to restock supplies

The Paducah Police Department is working with the Paducah Cooperative Ministry to restock supplies the agency desperately needs.

The Cooperative Ministry provides food, emergency services, and other assistance to those in need.

The items needed are as follows:

toilet paper

paper towels

laundry detergent

dish detergent

all-purpose cleaner

trash bags

shampoo

toothpaste

toothbrushes

personal hygiene items

razors

aluminum pans

You can drop items off until November 5.

They are being accepted at the Paducah Cooperative Ministry or at the Paducah Police Department.

