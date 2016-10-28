Graves Co. schools vote in mock presidential election

Students in Graves County, Kentucky voted in a mock election.

Graves County Clerk Barry Kennemore took voting machines to the schools as a hands-on civic lesson.

High school freshman Hannah Looper and classmate Raychel Mathis discussed how the voting machine worked as they prepared to cast their ballots.

"We are blessed to have a county clerk who cares that students learn and participate as much as they can in the voting process," Graves County Schools Superintendent Kim Dublin said. "I believe many of them will vote as adults because of this experience. We thank Mr. Kennemore for doing this each year."

Kennemore said, historically, students' voting tends to reflect how their parents will vote on Election Day.

Senior Abby Rogers and junior Felicity Spurgeon said they hear more of their classmates talking about voting for Republican Donald Trump for president more than any other candidate in any race.

