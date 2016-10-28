Nearly 50 students, community members attend RLC's annual Halloween Party

Nearly 50 students, community members and children came dressed and ready to dance at Rend Lake College's annual Halloween Party on Thursday night, October 27.

The party was in the RLC Student Center.

Costumes ranged from pop culture icons to monsters to video game characters.

Lucas Lingle of Thompsonville and Deborah Loucks of Mount Vernon took the night off from practicing for RLC's upcoming fall play "The Legend of Robin Hood" to perform their own rendition of "Footloose" at the Halloween party.

Kaidance Moulton, of Ina, dressed as a steampunk girl, was awarded the Prettiest Costume Award for kids.

There were three awards categories: Prettiest, Most Original and Scariest. They were for both kids and adults.

