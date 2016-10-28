Graves Co., KY man turns self in for burglarizing home, stealing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co., KY man turns self in for burglarizing home, stealing weapons

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County, Kentucky man is behind bars after he turned himself in for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing weapons.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported on Oct 28, that James M. Futrell came to the office to speak with a detective.

Detectives with the G.C.S.O. interviewed Futrell in regards to a burglary that occurred on Oct. 12.

On that day, a resident of the Water Valley community reported a break-in at his home.

The subject(s) busted into the home through the back door, and once inside, they stole several weapons.

During the following weeks, the investigation turned its attention towards Futrell as being a primary suspect.

On October 26 and 27, detectives recovered all but one of the weapons that had been taken from the home.

Futrell gave the detectives a recorded confession as to how the burglary took place and how he committed the burglary by himself.

Upon completion of the confession, Futrell then turned over to the detectives the last remaining weapon that had been stolen from the home.

After the weapon was confirmed to be one of the stolen ones, Futrell was arrested and lodged in the Graves County jail for burglary, without incident.

