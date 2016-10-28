Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office reporting 'scam' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office reporting 'scam'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office reports they have received calls on Friday, October 28 about the same type of "scam."

Both callers were told they had won the Publishers Clearinghouse. One was told that she had to go to  Walmart and get either a gift card or money order for $500.

The other identified themselves as UPS and as soon as she got the money, they would deliver her prize.

The sheriff's office wanted to remind residents to be aware that no one can charge you to win a prize and that UPS or Publishers Clearinghouse will not call you and ask you to go get a money order.

