Move over princesses, superheroes to be most popular kids Halloween costume

When it comes to kids costumes, turns out we will be seeing fewer princesses and more superheroes this year.

That is according to the National Retail Federation.

Researchers say more than three million children, including girls, will dress as their favorite superhero.

"Girls are going for those superheros they want to be powerful," Alicia Kneeland said, who has sold a lot of superhero costumes at Younghouse Party Central in Cape Girardeau. "They want the Marvel and the superheros and DC and all that."

Princess costumes reigned supreme on the Nation Retail Federation costume list for the past 11 years.

But they were dethroned to number two, thanks to all the crime fighters.

Only about 2.9 million kids are expected to dress as their favorite princess.

The National Retail Federation said spending on Halloween costumes is expected to reach $3.1 billion, with 67 percent of Halloween celebrants planning to purchase costumes this year.

