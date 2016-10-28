The dos and don't of dressing up for Halloween at work

Halloween may be a notorious kids holiday, but this year people aged 18 to 34 are more likely to celebrate.

According to the National Retail Federation, Millennials are also one of the top spenders on Halloween costumes, spending an average $42.39 compared with $31.03 for all adults.

Many people even plan on dressing up for work, including Jennifer Chandler.

"I dress up for everything," Chandler said. "I guess I'm just one of the biggest kids around. It's always fun."

Chandler has big plans to be a witch this year.

There is even an incentive to dress up at her office in Viburnum.

"We get like 75 percent dressed up then we get an extra hour for lunch," Chandler said.

What's popular?

According to Alicia Kneeland, a worker at Younghouse Party Central in Cape Girardeau, she has seen a lot of people shopping for group themes.

"I had an office come in a whole bunch of them needing the whole entire Wizard of Oz clan," Kneeland said. "And they were doing everything and then another one doing like all the Flintstones ."

However, there are some things to consider if you plan on dressing up for work.

"Something comfortable obviously especially if you have to be on your feet," Kneeland encouraged. "You want your shoes comfy so you have to go with it. And something for the ease of work. You know you got to be able to work in it."

Other tips include:

Don't wear anything risque or revealing

Stay away from costumes someone might find offensive

Get permission to wear a costume if your office isn't doing anything special

Have fun with it, but don't ditch your day job

"It's my favorite holiday," Kneeland said. "If it could be Halloween everyday I would be very happy."

