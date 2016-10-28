Perryville H.S. names Student of the Month for October

Emma Derickson is pictured (center) with PHS counselor Cassie Cole and Steve Wibbenmeyer of the Elks. (Source: Perry Co. School Dist. 32)

The Perryville High School Student of the Month for October has been named.

Emma Derickson was honored by Perryville Elks Lodge 2701.

She received a $100 scholarship from the Elks.

Emma is the daughter of Barb and David Derickson. She works hard at everything and goes above and beyond what is asked of her.

She is currently enrolled in several dual credit/dual enrollment classes.

Emma is a member of the FBLA, student body president of NHS and a member of the volleyball team.

She wants to attend Maryville University and earn a degree in physical therapy.

