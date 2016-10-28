Paducah woman accused of neglecting her mother

A Paducah woman is behind bars, accused of abusing or neglecting her mother.

According to Paducah police, the victim was admitted to a Paducah hospital with obvious signs of neglect.

The victim lives with her daughter, Lisa Fields, 51.

Fields reportedly told investigators that she did not take her mom for medical treatment because "she would refuse it."

She is in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a charge of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult.

