Rides to the polls offered in southern IL, southeast MO for Election Day

Voters in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri can catch a ride to the polls if they need one.

Rides Mass Transit District will be providing complimentary transportation to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

This includes all residents in its 18-county service area.

Residents will be able to ride to the polls on regular existing routes throughout the county on Election Day at no cost to them.

You can call your area rides dispatch office by Monday, Nov. 7 to schedule transportation in order to cast your vote.

Residents in the following Illinois counties may call:

Williamson: 993-1900

Saline: 252-4662

Pope/Hardin/Gallatin: 877-667-6119

Hamilton/White: 877-667-6118

Wayne: 618-847-4077

Missouri

Volunteers with the St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau are offering free rides to the polls as part of their 'Souls to the Polls' event on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The organization is non-partisan. To reserve a ride or be a driver, you're encouraged to call (573) 334-9119 or email stjamescape@gmail.com. If you're interested in becoming a volunteer driver, you're invited to the St. James AME Church at 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

