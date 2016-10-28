Area veterans can participate in a pheasant hunt in So. IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Mike Payne, Director
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Veterans from around the area can take part in a controlled pheasant hunt on Saturday, December 3.

The inaugural hunt is courtesy of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Veteran Adventures and will take place at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park, near Benton alongside Rend Lake.

All active-duty military personnel, members of the National Guard and Reserves and post-9/11 veterans are welcome to participate.

People are encouraged to call as soon as possible because the event is limited to the first 10 veterans.

The veterans will have the chance to harvest two pheasants and dogs will be provided by local sportsmen to help with the hunt.

There will be a free shuttle leaving at 6 a.m. so participants can be at the park by 7:30 a.m.

The shuttle will pick up veterans from the Touch of Nature Environmental Center which is located on Giant City Road about eight miles south of Carbondale.

The Veteran Adventure program was created by Touch of Nature Environmental Center and SIU Veteran Services in support of the service and sacrifice of veterans and military personnel and to offer them a chance to enjoy challenging and adventurous activities together.

For more information, or to register for the hunt, contact Shane Brady at 618-453-1122, ext. 220, or by this email.

