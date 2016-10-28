RECALL: Cookies, granola under recall for undeclared milk

Back to Nature Foods is voluntarily recalling four products because they have undeclared milk that is not listed as an ingredient.

According to the company, the products contain chocolate from a third party supplier.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they eat the affected products.

The affected products include:

Chocolate Delight Granola (11 oz) with a best by date of 12/25/16-7/27/17

Dark Chocolate Coconut Granola (11 oz) with a best by date of 5/9/17-8/14/17

Chocolate Chunk Cookies (9.5 oz) with a best by date of 5/8/17-5/12/17

Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies (6 x 1.25 oz) with a best by date of 5/1/17

Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies (100 x 1.25 oz) with a best by date of 5/1/17

Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies (9 x 2.5 oz) with a best by date of 5/1/17

If you have any of the products and have an allergy to milk, you should destroy the product or return it for a product replacement or refund.

If you have questions, you can call Back to Nature's Consumer Relations Center at 844-275-5845. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

