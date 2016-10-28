RECALL: Cookies, granola under recall for undeclared milk - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALL: Cookies, granola under recall for undeclared milk

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(Source: FDA) (Source: FDA)
(KFVS) -

Back to Nature Foods is voluntarily recalling four products because they have undeclared milk that is not listed as an ingredient.

According to the company, the products contain chocolate from a third party supplier.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they eat the affected products.

The affected products include:

  • Chocolate Delight Granola (11 oz) with a best by date of 12/25/16-7/27/17
  • Dark Chocolate Coconut Granola (11 oz) with a best by date of 5/9/17-8/14/17
  • Chocolate Chunk Cookies (9.5 oz) with a best by date of 5/8/17-5/12/17
  • Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies (6 x 1.25 oz) with a best by date of 5/1/17
  • Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies (100 x 1.25 oz) with a best by date of 5/1/17
  • Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookies (9 x 2.5 oz) with a best by date of 5/1/17

If you have any of the products and have an allergy to milk, you should destroy the product or return it for a product replacement or refund.

If you have questions, you can call Back to Nature's Consumer Relations Center at 844-275-5845. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

