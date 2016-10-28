Cape Girardeau's Haunted Hall of Horrors celebrates 25 years of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau's Haunted Hall of Horrors celebrates 25 years of scares

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
(Source: Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation) (Source: Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Every year is frightening at Cape Girardeau's Haunted Hall of Horrors, but this year is a milestone.

The event is celebrating their 25th year of service in scaring Heartland residents.

This year's event highlights a maze, mausoleum, clown room, zombies, chainsaws, and more!

For adults and children 6 years or older, admission is $7, and the event is free for children 5 years and under. All children 12 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. 

You can experience the frightful fun on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 21, 28, 29 and 31 from 7-11 p.m. at the AC Brace Arena.

