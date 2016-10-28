This week in music: 1995 Mariah vs Janet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1995 Mariah vs Janet

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Time to turn back the hands of time and revisit the year 1995.

Among the big news stories of the year was what was billed as the trial of the century.  A Los Angeles jury ended up finding O. J. Simpson not guilty on murder charges. It's estimated 150 million people were tuned in to watch as the verdict was read.

The top grossing movie of the year was Batman Forever which had Val Kilmer in the Bat Suit.

And these were the songs playing on the radio this week in '95. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the duo The Groove Theory at number five with Tell Me.

We mentioned Batman Forever, a song from that movie was in the number 4 spot. Kiss From a Rose by Seal would go on to win Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Checking in at number three was Janet Jackson with Runaway. The song was intended to be a duet with her brother Michael, but in the end, the two chose the song Scream for their duet.

At number two was Coolio with Gangsta's Paradise.  The song was from the movie Dangerous Minds. Billboard also ranked it as the number one song of the year.

And in the top spot was Fantasy by Mariah Carey.  It was only the second song in history and their first by a female artist to debut in the number one position on the Hot 100.  Fantasy was Carey's 9th chart topping hit and spent 8 weeks at number one.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly