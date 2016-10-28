This week in music: 1995 Mariah vs Janet

Time to turn back the hands of time and revisit the year 1995.

Among the big news stories of the year was what was billed as the trial of the century. A Los Angeles jury ended up finding O. J. Simpson not guilty on murder charges. It's estimated 150 million people were tuned in to watch as the verdict was read.

The top grossing movie of the year was Batman Forever which had Val Kilmer in the Bat Suit.

And these were the songs playing on the radio this week in '95. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the duo The Groove Theory at number five with Tell Me.

We mentioned Batman Forever, a song from that movie was in the number 4 spot. Kiss From a Rose by Seal would go on to win Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Checking in at number three was Janet Jackson with Runaway. The song was intended to be a duet with her brother Michael, but in the end, the two chose the song Scream for their duet.

At number two was Coolio with Gangsta's Paradise. The song was from the movie Dangerous Minds. Billboard also ranked it as the number one song of the year.

And in the top spot was Fantasy by Mariah Carey. It was only the second song in history and their first by a female artist to debut in the number one position on the Hot 100. Fantasy was Carey's 9th chart topping hit and spent 8 weeks at number one.

