2 injured in 3-vehicle crash after wrong-way driver on I-24 in Massac Co.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County early Friday morning, October 28.

According to Illinois State Police, a white 2005 Chevy Cobalt driven by 19-year-old Timothy Scott Donovan of St. Peters, Mo., was going west from U.S. 45 and continued onto I-24 going west in the eastbound lane.

Police said a white 2015 Chevy Cruise and a gray 2017 Kenworth truck tractor pulling a semi trailer were going east on I-24 eastbound at mile post 27.

They said the Cobalt collided head-on with the Cruise, causing the Cruise to rollover. It pushed the Cruise into the path of the semi truck.

The Cruise was then hit by the semi truck and came to a rest in the median.

Donovan and the passenger in the Cruise were taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Donovan was charged with driving under the influence, no valid driver's license, driving the wrong way and no valid registration.

The investigation is ongoing.

Originally closed in the area, by 8 a.m., ISP said all lanes were open.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.