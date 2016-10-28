October 31 celebrity birthdays

He's one of the most successful college football coaches in history winning five national championships. Four of those titles came at his current school, Alabama. And the Tide may be headed to another championship game this season. Nick Saban is 65 today.

He's an Oscar winning director who brought Middle Earth to the big screen with the Lord of the Rings movies. Peter Jackson is 55 today.

He's a country singer who has had three number one hits: I Miss My Friend, Have You Forgotten and Awful, Beautiful Life. Darryl Worley is 52 today.

He was born Rob Van Winkle and be became a rap star in the early 1990's with his hit Ice Ice Baby. You know him as Vanilla Ice and he's 49 today.

