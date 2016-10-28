Principal keeps promise, sleeps on school roof after students pa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Principal keeps promise, sleeps on school roof after students pass tests

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

The principal at Chaffee Elementary School is making good on a promise he made to students at the beginning of the year.

Sid Atkins agreed to sleep on the school roof for one night if students passed 7,000 Accelerated Reader tests during first quarter.

Teachers say the students worked hard and beat that goal, passing 7,008 tests.

On October 27, 2016, Atkins set up a tent on top of the roof to spend the night.

He is planning to greet students and staff from the roof in his pajamas as they show up to school on Friday.

Everyone is encouraged to honk and wave when they see him in the morning.

The goal for second quarter is for students to pass 10,000 tests.

