Fri-Yay! Freebies and fun for your family this Halloween weekend

Here are some free or nearly-free things for you and your family for Fri-Yay! October 28th, 2016:

PUMPKIN RACE:

Help raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and have some Halloween fun racing pumpkins in Carbondale. The Great Pumpkin Race rules are simple: design and build your pumpkin race car using a single pumpkin by inserting a minimum of two independent axles through your pumpkin and attaching wheels to the axles. Then race your pumpkin Saturday, October 29th at the Mill Street Underpass in Carbondale. Registration is at 1pm, racing starts at 2pm. There will be a grand prix race with a $20 entry fee, and a $500 prize. There’s also a costume contest!

FREE COOKIE:

Mrs. Fields will send you a free cookie when you share your story about your personal hero. That hero also qualifies for a chance to win $5,000 donated to a charity of their choice.

HAUNTED TRAIL:

Enjoy a spooky, scary good time walking the Haunted Trails of Shawnee Community College Friday, October 28th. Those who dare will be escorted through the woods where creepy creatures will be hiding in the darkness. Tickets are $3, and kids six and under are free (the scare-factor will be dialed down for the younger thrill seekers). The fun starts at dusk and lasts until 9:00pm on SCC’s main campus in Ullin, IL.

HAUNTED HALL OF HORROR:

Come experience our 25th year of frightful fun! Remaining opportunities to visit the Haunted Hall at the A.C. Brase Arena are Oct. 28, 29 and 31 from 7-11 p.m. For adults and children 6 years or older, admission is $7, and it’s free for children 5 years and under. All children 12 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors should be prepared to creep through endless mazes and hallways full of terrifying creatures and disturbing sights.

FREE DOG FOOD:

This week’s Kroger Free Friday download is for one Cesar® Premium Wet Food for Dogs (3.5 oz., any variety)! Click here for this eCoupon, which is available for download today only (October 28th), but you have until November 13th to redeem it.

FREE PANCAKES:

IHOP Restaurants will transform into the “International Haunted House of Pancakes” with free customizable Scary Face Pancakes for kids 12 and under from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, October 31st! Kids will get a buttermilk pancake topped with whipped cream and a strawberry, and several sweet sides to create a monster masterpiece.

FREE DONUT:

Krispy Kreme will give a free donut to anyone who comes in wearing a costume on Halloween, Monday, October 31st.

FREE SHREDDING SERVICE:

Watch as your documents are shredded right before your eyes, for free! Bring your unwanted personal documents to an on-site shredder at the main campus of Shawnee Community College in Ullin IL from 10:00am-12:30pm. There is no weight limit. No documents will be accepted after 12:30pm.

FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL:

Shawnee Community College is giving back to the local community by hosting the first-ever Family Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00am-1:00pm at Shawnee Community College’s Main Campus in Ullin, IL. The fall-themed festival will feature free hotdogs, popcorn, drinks, caramel apples, games, bouncy house, inflatables, and tons of candy. All food, games, and candy are free! Children will play the games in order to win candy. Little ones are encouraged to wear costumes.

FREE BLEACH:

K-Mart's Friday Fix for October 28th is a free 64 ounce bottle of Smart Sense bleach. Download the app to get the coupon.

