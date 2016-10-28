Qulin, MO man killed in in Carter Co. after crash caused truck to flip

A Qulin man was killed in a Crash in Carter County on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. when 51-year-old Jerry Mullins was on Route B just west of US 60.

Mullins was driving east when his pickup ran off the road, hit a mailbox and flipped.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mullins was the only one in the truck, and died at the scene of the crash.

Online crash reports show Mullins was not wearing a seat belt.

