Oran man killed when truck ran off road and overturned

An Oran, Missouri man was killed in a crash on Highway 77 just south of Wyatt, Missouri.

Troopers say it happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, as 28-year-old Blake Marshall was traveling north.

His truck ran off the road and flipped.

Online crash reports show Marshall was not wearing a seat belt.

Marshall died at the scene of the crash.

This marks the 64th fatal crash in southeast Missouri for 2016.

