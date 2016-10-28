FIRST ALERT: Your morning commute could be impacted by fog. Bria - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Your morning commute could be impacted by fog. Brian Alworth is tracking what you need to know on the Breakfast Show

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

It is Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The workweek ends with a cool morning, and fog that could affect your commute. Temps as you walk the door will be in the 40s, and expect a high today in the 70s. For Heartland Football Friday, you’ll need a light jacket or sweater. FIRST ALERT: Halloween weekend is in view, and it won’t feel much like fall. Your little Elsa or Spiderman won’t need a coat over their costume as they attend any festivities or as they trick-or-treat.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Death investigation: Happening today, an autopsy is to take place on a New Madrid woman who may have been killed by her husband. George Dawson was arrested. At first, her death was ruled accidental, but after further investigation police believe George Dawson backed over her with his SUV.

Fatal crash: An Oran man was killed in a crash on Highway 77 just south of Wyatt. Troopers say it happened just after 6 p.m. as 28-year-old Blake Marshall was traveling north. His truck ran of the road and flipped, killing him.

Debate recap: Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and Democratic Rep. Tammy Duckworth made one of their final pitches to voters in their first televised debate for one of the Senate seats that could determine control of the chamber.

Game 3: The Windy City is getting ready for game 3 of the World Series. Tonight, the Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Indians. It's the Cubs' first World Series home-game since 1945.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

