Man injured after alleged DUI crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Boaz, Ky. man is facing charges after crashing his vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

On October 27, 2016 at approximately 7:45 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an collision near the 8000 block of Old Mayfield Road.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Anthony W. Chester, 42, of Boaz, was traveling south on Old Mayfield Road.

For unknown reasons, Chester failed to negotiate a slight left hand curve, and dropped off the shoulder of the road.

After dropping off the shoulder, the vehicle continued off the road and struck a large tree.

It was determined that Chester was under the influence of alcohol, which was a contributing factor to the collision.

Chester was transported to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

He was cited and released at the hospital due to his injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Hendron Fire Department, and Lentz Towing Service.

Chester is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravating circumstances.

