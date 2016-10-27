Halloween Zumba at Osage Centre

The Osage Centre will be holding a free Halloween Zumba class on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. till 7 p.m.

Dress in your favorite Halloween costume and bust some moves to your favorite Halloween songs.

Great for beginners and those ready to have fun and burn off some of that Halloween candy.

