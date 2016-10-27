3 juveniles charged in connection to Benton, KY cemetery vandali - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 juveniles charged in connection to Benton, KY cemetery vandalism

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Benton Kentucky Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Benton Kentucky Police Department/Facebook)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Three juveniles are facing charges in connection to a Benton, Kentucky cemetery vandalism.

According to Benton police, on October 24, they responded to the Benton Cemetery for a vandalism complaint.

The police captain found 55 headstones that had been knocked over and damaged at the Benton Cemetery and the Strow Cemetery.

He also talked to Benton Fire Chief Harry Green who told him that someone had broken into the fire department and took some items.

Three juveniles were later arrested for burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 3rd and 55 counts of violating graves.

They were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

