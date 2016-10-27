Poplar Bluff PD investigating liquor theft at grocery store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff PD investigating liquor theft at grocery store

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a liquor theft from a grocery store.

According to police, they received a complaint about the theft on Thursday, October 27.

On Oct. 20, police say a woman concealed bottles of liquor and left Harp's grocery store without paying for them.

Oc Oct. 21, they say the same woman concealed bottles of liquor and left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or her location is asked to contact Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly