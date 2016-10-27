Poplar Bluff PD investigating liquor theft at grocery store

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a liquor theft from a grocery store.

According to police, they received a complaint about the theft on Thursday, October 27.

On Oct. 20, police say a woman concealed bottles of liquor and left Harp's grocery store without paying for them.

Oc Oct. 21, they say the same woman concealed bottles of liquor and left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or her location is asked to contact Captain David Sutton at 573-686-8649 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.

