Heartland election officials aren't expecting violence at polls

Donald Trump has been telling his supporters across the country to stand guard against possible fraud at the polls, and some authorities say they're concerned this could lead to violent clashes.

It's prompted cities across the country to move polling locations and even cancel classes.

However, Heartland voting officials don't plan on changing a thing, saying they with aren't concerned about a threat of violence on election day.

In Cape Girardeau County, Supervisor of Elections Allen Seabaugh said that if someone creates a problem at a polling location, they'd rather have an election official diffuse the situation.

He also said they have an existing plan in place that's been used before that they think is reliable.

"We have asked our election judges especially during their training sessions to let us know if there's anything out of the ordinary - we asked them to be very vigilant of what's going on in their polling location and to let our office know if something needs to be taken care of," he said.

As always, election staff members will be going between the polling locations to monitor activity.

Law enforcement will be ready to respond to a call, but officers don't expect any violent interactions at the polling booth.

There was mixed reaction, not all Cape Girardeau voters feel election day will go smoothly.

"I'm not too worried about it," Cape Girardeau resident Zachary Bibbins said. "I mean yeah there's been a lot of hype in the media and there's been a lot of sensationalism. But, I don't think there's going to be something to worry about. I mean it's just going to be another election right."

"I could see a lot of people clashing because the candidates are so different," Cape Girardeau resident Kyle Richards said.

Seabaugh added that voters should be respectful of one another at polling places, no matter your political beliefs.

