Heartland Cooks - Healthy Halloween Treats

Halloween is known for spooky costumes and tons of candy, but all that sugar isn’t the best thing for your health.

Fitness and Wellness expert Christine Jaegers shares her ideas for healthy Halloween treats that involve using nutritious fruits and nuts and candy in moderation.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are always a Halloween favorite, but according to Reece’s product website, just five mini-cups weigh in at 220 calories.

Jaeger said it only takes an additional 100 calories per day to equal 10 extra pounds by the end of the year.

Jaeger suggests letting kids indulge in candy in moderation, or switching out candy treats with healthier options like apples decorated with marshmallow teeth, candy eyes, and peanut butter to hold it all together.

Jaeger has these tips to help adults keep their hands out of the candy dish:

Purchase Halloween candy on the day Trick-or-treaters will be coming. That way you avoid the temptation to eat one (or 10) pieces.

Buy less candy than you think you need to cut down on the possibility of leftovers.

Pass out small toys instead of candy such as: balls, pencils, bubbles, etc.

Eat a healthy dinner before trick-or-treating begins so the candy isn’t so appealing.

According to Jaeger, if you treat yourself and your kinds in moderation, trick-or-treating can add up to a great workout if you opt to walk instead of drive around the neighborhood.

