Randolph Co., IL man dies after bar fight, suspect charged with murder

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Beau Shawgo (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office) Beau Shawgo (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
PERCY, IL (KFVS) -

A Randolph County, Illinois man is behind bars and facing a murder charge after a fight a local bar.

On Monday at approximately 11:50 p.m., Randolph County deputies responded to a report of a fight at the Hide-Away tavern in Percy, Illinois.

Jeffery R Welty, 55, of Percy, was taken from the scene to Sparta Community Hospital and later airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

On Thursday, Welty died from his injuries.

Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker charged Beau A. Shawgo, 38 of Percy, with first degree murder.

On Thursday, Shawgo appeared in court for a first appearance on the charge.

During the appearance, Shawgo requested time to attempt to hire private counsel and the matter has been continued for a status as to attorney on October 31 at 1 p.m. 

Shawgo’s bond was set at $250,000 after the State requested bond be set at $1,000,000. Shawgo remains incarcerated at the Randolph County Jail.

