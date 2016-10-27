Open spots for 'Expanding Your Horizons' conference

Are you a young woman interested in exploring a career in science or mathematics?

If so, come to the "Expanding Your Horizons in Science and Mathematics" conference to be held on Saturday, November 19, at the SIU-Carbondale Student Center.

Organizers expect up to 120 participants to attend the 26th annual event that provides girls in grades 5-9 with workshops, networking and hands-on experiences aimed at increasing their awareness of careers in science, technology and engineering. Young women will have the opportunity to meet and interact with role models who are active in these careers.

Advance registration is required, with a deadline of Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $10 before the deadline and $17 after the deadline until Nov. 10.

To register, go to http://math.siu.edu/eyh/online-registration.php.

Check-in runs 8:45-9:15 a.m. the day of the event. The program begins at 9:15 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Kathleen Pericak-Spector, professor of mathematics, is chair of the event. For more information call 618-453-5302 or visit the website at http://math.siu.edu/eyh/.

This event is organized by the Department of Mathematics in the College of Science, the conference also will feature more than 30 professionals from the university, surrounding community colleges and private companies donating their time to lead workshops.

Each participant will attend three hands-on workshops and lunch is included in the price of the registration. This year’s workshop lineup includes subjects such as aviation, biological sciences, chemistry, engineering and technology, geology, geography, linguistics, math, medicine, plant biology, psychology and zoology.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.