Woman dead after man backs over her

A man is in custody in connection to the death of his wife in New Madrid, Missouri.

Husband in New Madrid pleads not guilty to charges in his wife's death

A New Madrid woman has died after she was hit by an SUV.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jane Dawson, 59, was hit in the driveway of a home on Kingshighway just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver has been identified as George Dawson, 62.

The report shows George Dawson was backing up when he hit Jane Dawson.

He is in custody in connection to her death.

