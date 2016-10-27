Southeast MO State University to host Veterans Day Breakfast wit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State University to host Veterans Day Breakfast with guest speaker

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Veterans Affairs Correspondent and award-winning NPR News Correspondent David Aquila “Quil” Lawrence will be the guest speaker at a Veterans Day Breakfast November 11.

The breakfast will be at VFW Post 3838, 1040 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau.

KRCU Radio and the College of Health and Human Services at Southeast Missouri State University are hosting the event from 8 to 10 a.m. 

The breakfast is open to all veterans, their families and area community members.

Dr. Morris Jenkins, dean of the College of Health and Human Services, says the college, which is home to the Missouri National Guard’s Show Me Gold program and an Air Force ROTC unit, is proud to host this event.

“The armed services are a vital part of our nation,” said Jenkins, who also is a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. “They ensure that we have health and social services and constitutional protections for all of us.”

A free hot breakfast from Ray’s of Kelso, compliments of Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co., First State Community Bank, Ruopp & Ruopp Dentistry, and The Limbaugh Firm, will be served at the event.

The featured speaker, Lawrence covers the millions of Americans who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and now are transitioning to life back at home.

He previously served as NPR’s bureau chief in Kabul. He joined NPR in 2009 as Baghdad bureau chief, capping 10 years of reporting in Iraq and bordering countries.

That experience served as the foundation for his first book, “Invisible Nation: How the Kurds’ Quest for Statehood is Shaping Iraq and the Middle East.”

Those planning to attend the breakfast are asked to RSVP by Nov. 4 to krcu.org/breakfast, by email at jlawson@semo.edu or by calling 573-651-5070.

Following the breakfast, Lawrence will speak to Southeast students at 10 a.m. in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall on the Southeast campus.

In conjunction with the event and as a Veterans Day tribute, KRCU has been running a Thank A Veteran campaign in which the station is thanking several veterans a day by announcing their names on-air.

Veterans wishing to be recognized on-air may submit their name to krcu.org/veterans.

