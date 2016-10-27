Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man on drug charges

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

At just after midnight on Thursday, October 27, McCracken county Sheriff's Deputies pulled over 33-year-old Justin Turner for traffic violations.

They found he had been driving without insurance, and during their search of the vehicle deputies founds glass smoking pipes containing methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, and a pill bottle. 

They arrested Turner on a variety of charges including controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

