This week in music: 1961 Big Bad John

Jim Eftink, Producer
How about some tunes from yesteryear?

This morning we check the music scene from the final week of October 1961.

Fifty-five years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Missouri native Sue Thompson at number five with Sad Movies Make Me Cry. 

At number four was a song that's been used in numerous TV shows, commercials and movies through the years.  It was big one for Ray Charles. Hit the Road Jack would spend two weeks at number one and become one of his signature songs.

In the number three positions was a country crossover hit about a mysterious miner who stood six foot six and weighed 245.  Before he started selling sausage, Jimmy Dean was a major country music star and Big Bad John was his biggest hit.  It top both the country and pop charts and become one of the biggest hits of the year.

A group from Philadelphia was at number two.  The Bristol Stomp by The Dovells was about  a popular dance at the time called The Stomp.  The Bristol in the song refers to Bristol, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia.

And in the top spot was Dion with a song about an unfaithful girlfriend. Runaround Sue was his first single after breaking up with his group The Belmonts. It was also his only number one solo hit.  Now listen people what I'm telling you, stick with the Breakfast Show and stay away from Runaround Sue.

