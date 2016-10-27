October 28 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a billionaire in the tech industry.

He's the co-founder of Microsoft, which is one of the most successful companies in history. Forbes Magazine ranked him the richest man in the world from 1995 to 2009. Bill Gates is 61 today.

She was formerly known as Bruce Jenner who was a star U.S Olympic athlete in the 1976 games in Montreal. She later appeared in the reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After undergoing a gender change she now goes by Caitlyn Jenner who is 67 today.

He's a country music star who has won nearly 30 CMA and ACM awards. His hits include: I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin Song), Letter to Me, Mud on the Tires and dozens of others. You can currently hear him as one of the many country stars performing on the hit Forever Now. Brad Paisley is 44 today.

This performer was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. His career has spanned 5 decades with his signature hit being The Devil Went Down to Georgia. Charlie Daniels is 80 today.

She rose to fame after co-starring with Richard Gere in Pretty Woman. She went on to win a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Erin Brockovich. Julia Roberts is 49 today.

He's a critically acclaimed actor who has starred in Gladiator, Walk the Line and The Master. Joaquin Phoenix is 42 today.

