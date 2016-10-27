Five years ago: Freese stars in Game 6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five years ago: Freese stars in Game 6

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

One of the greatest games in World Series history took place on this date five years ago at Busch Stadium.

Remember the heroics of David Freese?  It was game six of the 2011 World Series between the Cardinals and Rangers. Freese hit a game tying two run triple with two outs in the 9th inning.

He then hit a walk-off home run in the 11th for the victory. That tied the Series up 3 games apiece.

The very next night, the Cardinals defeated Texas to capture their 11th World Series title.

No surprise that Freese was named the Series MVP.  

Say "Game Six" to any Cardinal fan and they'll know what you're talking about, and it all happened on October 27th, 2011.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly