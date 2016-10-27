Five years ago: Freese stars in Game 6

One of the greatest games in World Series history took place on this date five years ago at Busch Stadium.

Remember the heroics of David Freese? It was game six of the 2011 World Series between the Cardinals and Rangers. Freese hit a game tying two run triple with two outs in the 9th inning.

He then hit a walk-off home run in the 11th for the victory. That tied the Series up 3 games apiece.

The very next night, the Cardinals defeated Texas to capture their 11th World Series title.

No surprise that Freese was named the Series MVP.

Say "Game Six" to any Cardinal fan and they'll know what you're talking about, and it all happened on October 27th, 2011.

