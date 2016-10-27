First Alert: The rain is gone, but you may still need a jacket as you start your Thursday

It is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The rain and storms from overnight have moved out of the Heartland, and Thursday promises to be cooler and dry with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’re tracking warmer weather for your Halloween weekend. FIRST ALERT: we may get close to record highs on Halloween.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making headlines:

Under investigation: The Army says two Fort Campbell soldiers are being held as "persons of interest" in another soldier's disappearance nearly two months ago. The Army says Pfc. Shadow McClaine failed to report back for duty as an air traffic control tower operator after the Labor Day weekend.

Morning fire: Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Puxico. No one was home at the time the fire started. As of 5:30 a.m. the fire was contained, and crews were working to determine the cause.

Fatal overdose: Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible inmate drug overdose at the Fulton County Detention Center. During routine cell checks, jail staff found Kyle E. Combs, 26, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, in his cell in a semi-conscious state. He never regained consciousness and later died at a hospital.

Assessing damage: Officials in central Italy began early this morning to assess the damage caused by a pair of strong earthquakes in the same region of central Italy hit by a deadly quake in August. At this time, there are no reports of serious injuries or signs of people trapped in rubble.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.