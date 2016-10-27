Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Puxico

Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Puxico.

Both the Puxico and Bloomfield fire departments were were dispatched to a home on Highway J just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

When crews got on scene about half to 3/4 of the home was engulfed in flames.

As of 4:30 a.m., firefighters nearly had the fire out.

After hot spots are put out, firefighters will work to salvage what they can of the home.

No one was home at the time the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This developing story will be updated as new information becomes available.

