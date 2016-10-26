KSP investigate possible inmate drug overdose at the Fulton Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP investigate possible inmate drug overdose at the Fulton Co. Detention Center

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible inmate drug overdose at the Fulton County Detention Center.

KSP was contacted by officials at the Fulton County Detention Center on Wednesday, October 26 at around 10:22 a.m.

Jail staff say they were conducting routine cell checks when they found Kyle E. Combs, 26, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, in his cell in a semi-conscious state.

Combs was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, Tennessee where he was pronounced dead by doctors and staff at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows that Combs overdosed on an unknown drug while in custody.

Kentucky State Police detectives are currently investigating the incident and are looking into how Combs may have obtained the substance that he overdosed on.

