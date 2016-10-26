Marion to begin $1.7 million in water system improvements - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion to begin $1.7 million in water system improvements

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

For the next year people living in Marion, Illinois will see work crews digging up the water meters in residents’ driveways and front yards.

The city approved plans this week to replace outdated technology officials say is inaccurate and problem inducing.

In fact, residents might have gotten a few free gallons every month because the old system had reached a point in which it didn’t accurately measure water consumption.

The new system will be a digital system that can wirelessly sync with computers at city hall to monitor usage in real time.

This will also eliminate most of the need for a monthly trip by city workers to each individual meter.

“We will be able to catch leaks and water loss more quickly, whereas we currently bill 4 to 6 weeks behind,” City Water Director Tracey Lowe  said. “In the past, that has led to customers being charged for hundreds of dollars of leaked water they didn’t even know they were using.”

Replacing all 8,000 meters across the city should take about a year and cost about $1.7 million.

Rates nor taxes will go up because of the upgrade.

Lowe said the project is funded through existing commercial tax revenue.

The city expects a crew of two to four workers to install around 30 new meters per day.

